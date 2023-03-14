Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 57.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 151.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 121,668 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 55.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 146,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.