Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

