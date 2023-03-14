Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
MTNB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.09. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
