Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNBGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

MTNB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.09. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also

Earnings History for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.