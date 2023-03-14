Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

MTNB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.09. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.