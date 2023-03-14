Maven Securities LTD Has $327,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.