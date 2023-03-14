Maven Securities LTD Invests $460,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

