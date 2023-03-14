Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 34,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 120,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,162,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,039,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 850,155 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

