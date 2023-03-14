MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound Stock Performance

MediWound stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediWound stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of MediWound worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Earnings History for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.