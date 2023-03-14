MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MediWound Stock Performance
MediWound stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediWound stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of MediWound worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
