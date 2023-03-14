Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.