Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

