Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

