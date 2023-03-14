Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.67.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

