Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

