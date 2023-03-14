Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,173 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HR opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.