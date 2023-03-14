Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $227.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.