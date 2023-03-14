Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 19,778 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1,481.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.