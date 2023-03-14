Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,107 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

