Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 573 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.08.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

