Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

