Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,127 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Shares of ODFL opened at $329.22 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

