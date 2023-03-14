Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 4,079 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

