Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 644 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

