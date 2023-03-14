Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

