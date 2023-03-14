Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $399,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $177.05. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

