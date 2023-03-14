Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $449,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.48 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.