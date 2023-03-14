Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $668,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.