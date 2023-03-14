Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

