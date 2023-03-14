Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $210,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $486.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.85. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.