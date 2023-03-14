Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,045 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

