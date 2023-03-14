Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,924 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

