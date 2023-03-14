Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.13, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

