Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE MEI opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

