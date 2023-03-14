Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,439.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,375.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

