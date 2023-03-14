MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of MGM Resorts International worth $45,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $9,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 213.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after acquiring an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 61.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 216,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $336,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

