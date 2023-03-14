MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Financial Survey

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.48%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than MIND Technology.

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $26.44 million 0.26 -$15.09 million ($1.38) -0.36 Intuitive Machines $78.42 million 7.43 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -58.09% N/A -34.58% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats MIND Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.