Mizuho Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.34 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

