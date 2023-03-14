MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.64) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $201.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

