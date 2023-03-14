Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $650,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $486.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

