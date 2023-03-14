MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MorphoSys Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MOR stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

