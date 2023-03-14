MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MorphoSys Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of MOR stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
