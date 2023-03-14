National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

Empire ( TSE:EMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.65 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

