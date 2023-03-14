National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

