Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 104,082 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 8.56% of UFP Technologies worth $55,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

About UFP Technologies

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $839.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $126.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.