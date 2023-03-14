Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

