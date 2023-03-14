Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 60,035 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

