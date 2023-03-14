Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,935 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Extra Space Storage worth $61,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

