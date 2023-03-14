Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 260,604 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Expedia Group worth $69,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

