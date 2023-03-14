Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

