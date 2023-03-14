Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $64,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 230,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $263.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

