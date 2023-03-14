Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

