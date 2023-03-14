Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $56.47 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
