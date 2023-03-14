Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $56.47 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

