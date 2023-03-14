Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $57.24 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $57,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

